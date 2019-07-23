This story has been updated.

Someone was struck by a Metro train Tuesday night at the Anacostia station after intentionally leaning off the platform, the transit agency said.

According to Metro preliminary investigation indicated that around 10 p.m. the person purposely “placed himself in the path” of the train.

After being struck, the victim was knocked back onto the platform, Metro said. He was taken to the hospital. No information on his condition was known immediately.

For a time, Metro alerted passengers that trains were bypassing Anacostia and were single-tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia. Bus shuttles were set up, Metro said. By 11:30 p.m., however, Metro said service had been restored at Anacostia.

The Green Line in that area usually experiences heavy passenger loads when the Washington Nationals are playing at home. They played the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night.

