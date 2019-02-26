A person was fatally shot Monday night in Southwest Washington, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of First Street SW near South Capitol Street SE in the Bellevue neighborhood.

No other details were immediately available regarding a possible motive or whether there are suspects in the case.

D.C. Police have not yet released the person’s identity, pending the notification of the family.

