They said he was charged with assault on a police officer while armed and other offenses, including theft from a motor vehicle and destruction of property.
The confrontation that led to the shooting began, according to police, as officers patrolled the area around the 800 block of S Street NW, where many thefts from cars had recently been reported.
About 2:20 a.m., a police sergeant in uniform saw a person in a parked car and approached it. He issued numerous orders for the teen to show his hands, police said.
The teen opened the passenger door, and was seen to have a pistol, police said.
Then he shut the door and got out of the vehicle on the driver’s side, still with the pistol, the police said.
The sergeant fired once, according to police and the teenager who was hit.
The teen faces weapons charges including carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, police said.