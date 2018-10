A person was shot in Georgetown late Thursday night, police said, and they’re looking for a suspect.

It was not immediately clear how seriously the person was injured.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street NW. D.C. police gave a description of a possible suspect, saying he was a black man who was seen wearing a mask and was in a black Dodge Neon that had a purple border around the license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.