A person was shot early Wednesday in Northeast Washington.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known, and there were few details of the shooting.

On Twitter, D.C. Police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE near Gallaudet University. Police gave a description of the suspects, saying they were believed to be two black men who were wearing dark jackets and jeans. They were last seen heading west on West Virginia Avenue NE.

The District has seen a violent year of homicides. So far, 157 killings have been reported in the city this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post.

