A person was shot Monday morning outside the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Kelly Swan, a hospital spokeswoman, said the incident happened about 7 a.m. outside the hospital. She said a suspect was apprehended by police.

Swan said the hospital “is functioning as normal.” She didn’t immediately know details about the victim or the person’s condition.

Baltimore Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

