The victim, who is said to be about 28 years old, is reportedly in grave condition. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

A man was stabbed at the Friendship Heights Metro station early Tuesday and is said to be in grave condition, according to D.C. police.

There were few details immediately available.

The incident unfolded about 1:15 a.m. at the station, which sits on the District and Maryland lines. Police said they received a report of a stabbing. The victim, who is said to be about 28 years old, was taken to a hospital.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the incident did not impact operations on that part of the rail system.