A person was stabbed Friday afternoon aboard a Green Line train at the Navy Yard Metro station in Southeast Washington, and authorities put out a surveillance image of a suspect who they believed was involved in the incident.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not known.

Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire department, said crews responded to the stop for a report of a person stabbed. He would not give any further details.

On Twitter, Metro Transit Police quickly posted the image of a suspect. In the picture, the person is wearing red pants and has red hair. Transit police said the person may have cut himself during the incident.

The incident happened aboard a train that was headed in the direction of Branch Avenue. There was a camera on the train, transit officials said. The initial investigation indicates that the victim is an adult male and that he and the suspect know each other.

The suspect ran out of the station through the New Jersey Avenue exit in the direction of a CVS store, officials said.



Authorities said they believe this person was involved in a stabbing aboard a Green Line train at Metro's Navy Yard stop. (Metro Transit Police)

The station was closed after the incident but reopened shortly after 2 p.m. However, trains were single-tracking between Anacostia and Navy yard due to the on-going investigation.