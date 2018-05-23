A person was stabbed early Wednesday near the National Portrait Gallery in Northwest Washington.

Few details were immediately available and the person’s condition was not known at this time.

D.C. Police said on Twitter that the incident happened in the 700 block of G St. NW. The suspect is described as a black man with dreadlocks who had a black backpack at the time. He was last seen in the 400 block of H St. NW.

Some roads in the area were closed in the early morning, as police were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.