A person was taken into custody Monday afternoon after climbing over a security barrier and dropping a backpack on the south side of the White House, according to D.C. police and the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. between the Ellipse and E Street Northwest. D.C. police explosives experts were examining the backpack, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on charges or the identity of the person taken into custody.

The Ellipse, the north fence line and E Street close to the White House are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.