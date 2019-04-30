Police released photos they say show a suspect in two armed robberies on Capitol Hill. (Photo from D.C. police department)

The same person carried out two armed robberies on Capitol Hill last week within a brief period, according to the D.C. police, and from surveillance pictures it seems that his getaway vehicle was of those ubiquitous rental scooters.

Robbery is nothing new in the District, of course, but use of the rental scooters to flee the scene of a crime, or to arrive at one, has not been reported with great frequency. A number of reports have appeared of robbers riding off on bicycles.But scooters, not so much.

In the first of the two incidents in question, the police said a robber with a pistol confronted a victim about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday on Browns Court SE. Browns Court is one of the many one block streets that intersect larger thoroughfares on Capitol Hill.

Only 20 minutes later, and several blocks to the north, police say, the same robber found another victim on another part of Capitol Hill, the 500 block of Seventh Street NE. Again, police said, property was taken at gunpoint.

Police gave no description of the robber, but posted what they said are surveillance pictures.



Police released photos they say show someone suspected of carrying out two gunpoint robberies in a half hour last week on Capitol Hill. (D.C. police photo)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news