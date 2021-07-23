At the time, Garcia Nolasco lived in the 13300 block of Schwenger Place in Herndon, where he provided piano lessons to the victim, police said. Garcia Nolasco did not have a business but taught piano to young people through contacts in the community.
During the investigation, detectives discovered two other alleged victims, police said.
Garica Nolasco is facing one count of indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and three counts of animate object sexual penetration.
Detectives determined that Garcia Nolasco moved to Maryland in the early 2000s and they are trying to determine whether he provided piano lessons to other young people. Police asked anyone who was aware of any inappropriate contact between Garica Nolasco and juveniles to alert authorities.
Garcia Nolasco is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
His case is not yet listed in court records, so it could not be determined whether he had a lawyer.