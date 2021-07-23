A Winchester, Va., man has been charged with sexual assault and other counts for allegedly assaulting three underage victims more than two decades ago when he was a piano teacher in Fairfax County, authorities announced Friday.

Rigoberto Garcia Nolasco, 48, is facing six felony counts in the cases that spanned from 1999 to 2001, Fairfax County police said. The investigation began in May after a victim disclosed alleged abuse in 2001.

At the time, Garcia Nolasco lived in the 13300 block of Schwenger Place in Herndon, where he provided piano lessons to the victim, police said. Garcia Nolasco did not have a business but taught piano to young people through contacts in the community.

During the investigation, detectives discovered two other alleged victims, police said.

Garica Nolasco is facing one count of indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and three counts of animate object sexual penetration.

Detectives determined that Garcia Nolasco moved to Maryland in the early 2000s and they are trying to determine whether he provided piano lessons to other young people. Police asked anyone who was aware of any inappropriate contact between Garica Nolasco and juveniles to alert authorities.

Garcia Nolasco is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

His case is not yet listed in court records, so it could not be determined whether he had a lawyer.