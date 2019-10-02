D.C. police

D.C. police said Wednesday that they are searching for a person who picked the pocket of an older man using a walker at a doctor’s office this week.

Police released surveillance video that shows a man taking an item from the back pocket of a man using a walker in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW while both were getting on an elevator. The incident happened about 10:55 a.m. Monday, police said.

The pickpocket robbery occurred at the GW Medical Faculty Associates building, a nonprofit physicians group associated with George Washington University Hospital.

A police report indicated the victim’s wallet, Social Security card and a medical care card were taken.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099.

