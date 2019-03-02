A man died early Saturday after the pickup truck he was driving veered off a highway in Rockville and struck a tree, police said.

The man was driving a 2013 Ford-150 southbound on Great Seneca Highway near Darnestown Road at 4:16 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to Montgomery County police.

For reasons still under investigation, the car left the highway at the intersection and went airborne, hitting a tree.

The driver, identified as Matthew Dirienzo Klopfer, age 27, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

