Mark Dycio, an attorney for Nicholson, said his client didn’t know about the drugs.

“Montae would have no knowledge of the drugs because they belonged to a guest,” Dycio said. “It’s a tragic story. It’s a tragedy that the news is focused on where she died instead of the drug epidemic ravaging the country.”

The search warrant filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court states surveillance cameras at the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn Healthplex captured Nicholson and Kyle Askew-Collins arriving early Thursday morning in a black Armada.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Crabbe, 21, suffered an apparent overdose. A state medical examiner said officials are awaiting a toxicology test that will determine what drug Crabbe may have taken, before ruling on a cause and manner of death. That process could take weeks or even months.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said a person, who is not identified, told them Crabbe, Nicholson, Askew-Collins and the person had traveled to D.C. on Wednesday night to hang out and eat, according to the search warrant.

Another person told detectives Askew-Collins called them during the early morning hours of Thursday to say that Crabbe was foaming at the mouth and was believed to be overdosing, according to the search warrant.

The second person was en route to Nicholson’s home to help Crabbe, when Askew-Collins called the person to say they were taking Crabbe to a hospital, according to the search warrant.

Crabbe’s father, Herman, said last week that the family first learned something was wrong when Nicholson placed a call to his son at 1:07 a.m. on Thursday from Nicholson’s Ashburn townhouse. Herman Crabbe said Nicholson told his son that Julia was overdosing. Herman Crabbe said his daughter and Nicholson had been dating for about six months.

“My son said: ‘Why are you calling me? You need to call 911 or take her to the hospital,’” Herman Crabbe said.

Nicholson later told Crabbe’s son that some people had been playing video games on a lower level of the house, when Julia Crabbe went to an upstairs bathroom, Herman Crabbe said. At some point, Nicholson heard a thump and went to investigate.

Herman Crabbe said his son was told Nicholson found Julia on the floor of the bathroom. Her body was blocking the door, which had to be forced open, according to the account given to the family by Nicholson.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said no 911 call was placed. Dycio said the hospital is a short distance from Nicholson’s home, and Nicholson and his friend thought Crabbe would get care more quickly by driving her there rather than calling 911.

The Sheriff’s Office said Julia Crabbe was “unconscious and unresponsive” when she arrived a the hospital. Herman Crabbe said his daughter was administered Narcan, possibly indicating she took a narcotic. She was soon pronounced dead.

Herman Crabbe said Nicholson and the other man waited at the hospital for about 30 minutes until his son arrived but left as police were responding.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the hospital notified it around 2 a.m. that Crabbe had died and deputies went to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said it was the first time anyone had alerted authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances leading up to Julia Crabbe’s death, but has not charged anyone. Sheriff’s officials said determining who the drugs belonged to is part of the investigation.

The search was performed on Nicholson’s home on Thursday. Investigators recovered a safe and black box, an iPhone, a twenty-dollar bill, towels, a blanket, a coat and a notebook from Nicholson’s home, according to the search warrant.

Herman Crabbe said late last week he has unanswered questions about his daughter’s death: He wonders how long she was overdosing before Nicholson placed the call to his son and where the drugs that she apparently took came from. He said the family found what he thought was heroin in Julia’s room after her death.

