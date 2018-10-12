A pilot was killed Friday night in the crash of a plane that was being used in an aerobatic act at an air show in Culpeper County, Va. (iStock/iStock)

The pilot of a small, private airplane was killed Friday night when the craft crashed near the Culpeper Regional Airport, the state police said. The plane was part of an air show, according to officials of the show.

“During the night portion of the Culpeper Air Fest an aerobatic act experienced an accident<” the air show said in a Twitter message.

The crash occurred about 8:10 p.m. It is under investigation, and the pilot’s name was withheld pending the notification of relatives, the police said.

The main part of the show was scheduled to be held at the airport on Saturday. It was not known whether the pilot who was killed was connected to the air show.

As of late Friday, plans for the air show appeared uncertain.

“As we get more details on the investigation we will make decisions on the remaining portions of the airshow. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved and we will update you as soon as we have further information,” the show said in another Twitter message.

However, the show said, the educational portion of the Saturday show would be held as planned.