The pilot killed Friday night in the crash of an aerobatic plane at an air show was identified Saturday by state police as Jon S. Thocker of Cincinnati.

The police said he was performing “aerodynamic maneuvers” near the Culpeper Regional Airport when his homebuilt airplane crashed in a field. Airshow News called the plane an RV-8.

The publication said Thocker was retired from a 25-year career as an airline captain.

The show went on, organizers said.The show’s Facebook page thanked followers for their understanding during “this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, the state police said.