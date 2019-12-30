The plane hit the carport of a home, then struck a vehicle before it caught fire. Fire officials said the crash also caused the car to also catch fire and ignited a small fire in the attic of the house.

Allen was the only person on the plane, and his body was found among debris in a driveway across the street from the house, according to officials with the Prince George’s County fire department.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. The owners were away on vacation. Officials said no one on the ground was injured.

Neighbors reported hearing a load explosion at the time of the crash. Yohalmo and Mayra Perla said they heard the loud sound from the plane crash and thought it was a motorcycle gunning its engine. Then they looked up and saw the plane was almost directly overhead, as it appeared out of the fog.

“I just could do nothing other than say, ‘Oh, my God, Oh, my God,’ ” Mayra Perla, 38, said. “Then it hit.”

At least 18 homes in the area lost power as a result of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

State police said the cause of the crash has “yet to be determined.” NTSB will be investigating the crash further.

Hannah Natanson and Laura Meckler contributed to this report.

