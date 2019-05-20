A robber drew a pistol from a fanny pack Sunday in a daylight holdup on Capitol Hill, according to D.C. police.
According to police, the robbery was reported about 10:30 a.m. on North Carolina Avenue SE, in the Seward Square area.
After leaving a business, police said, the victim was approached by two robbers. One of them pulled out the gun, police said, and cash, a wallet and a cellphone were taken.
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news