A robber drew a pistol from a fanny pack Sunday in a daylight holdup on Capitol Hill, according to D.C. police.

According to police, the robbery was reported about 10:30 a.m. on North Carolina Avenue SE, in the Seward Square area.

After leaving a business, police said, the victim was approached by two robbers. One of them pulled out the gun, police said, and cash, a wallet and a cellphone were taken.

