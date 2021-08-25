He practiced hard and often, regularly hitting the gym and consistently asking his coaches what he could do to be better. He spent days training at the Gibson Performance Training Center in Capitol Heights, where his trainer Martin Gibson said the boy’s confidence grew. At first, PJ would show up to the facility in big T-shirts and wait in the back of the line for drills. But as he focused on improving his footwork both at the gym and on his own time, PJ began arriving in tank tops and inching up in the line.