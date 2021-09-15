All three men were being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons offenses, police officials said in a statement.
The child, known as “PJ,” was hit by a bullet that broke through a patio door after gunfire erupted from a white sedan that rolled into the 1600 block of Brightseat Road on Aug. 24.
Police said the 8-year-old was not the intended target. The rising third-grader, who was buried last week, was playing video games and celebrating a winning football scrimmage with his family in an apartment the night of the shooting.
Police released no details about what led to the charges against the men.
Prince George’s officials have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday with Police Chief Malik Aziz and County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) to discuss the case.