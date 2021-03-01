The internal disciplinary hearing focused on whether Zollicoffer inappropriately interfered with a use-of-force investigation she had originally been assigned to review. The hearing took place as she and a group of other Black and Hispanic Prince George’s police continue to fight a lawsuit alleging the department retaliates against officers of color and fails to appropriately punish officers accused of racism.

At the time she requested the video, she was no longer assigned to internal affairs because she had been promoted and transferred before taking medical leave. Zollicoffer said she requested the material after learning several minutes of video showing key parts of the complaint against police were not in the file. But the county accused her of trying to access evidence she didn’t have the authority to request and misrepresented her role in the investigation to obtain the material. During her trial board hearing Thursday, Zollicoffer and the department argued over her motive for request the video and it’s relevance.

Zollicoffer, her attorney said, had been on leave for a few months when a colleague from internal affairs notified her that the use of force file had been sent back by superiors. He texted her a picture of the top sheet, which indicated that they reviewed the video and did not see use of force.

The discrepancy unsettled Zollicoffer, she testified, and she felt compelled to resolve it, even while on leave, because her name and integrity were associated with the case. She checked the video she had downloaded from an internal department program to her flash drive and found the seven minutes of the traffic stop where force was used were missing from the file.

Zollicoffer testified she then called her supervisor, who had seen the original video, and asked her to check the video uploaded to the internal affairs database. It, too, was missing seven minutes.

Both Zollicoffer and her supervisor testified during the hearing that months went by with no further updates from their superiors about the status of the case.

So in April 2019, Zollicoffer said she called the records department and asked for the original video to be sent to her. When she was told no, because she hadn’t filled out the proper paperwork, Zollicoffer said she requested the video be sent to internal affairs.

“This is what a thorough investigator would do,” said union attorney Shaun Owens, who represented Zollicoffer. “How that could possibly be perceived as unbecoming conduct is beyond the pale.”

The department, however, said Zollicoffer’s reason for requesting the video was not relevant.

Associate county attorney Ben Rupert told the trial board that Zollicoffer falsely claimed during her phone call to the video department that she was still investigating the use of force case. He said she was trying to obtain evidence she no longer had the authority to request.

In fact, Rupert argued, the case had already been closed for six months at the time Zollicoffer requested the video. That proved, he said, that the case was no longer assigned to Zollicoffer and she was therefore not authorized to request any evidence related to the investigation.

The county attorney suggested during closing arguments and questioning that Zollicoffer had incorrectly inputted video that resulted in the missing footage. But Owens said how the footage went missing was irrelevant. What mattered is it was incumbent upon her to make sure the video was correct.

Owens pointed out that Zollicoffer’s supervisor testified that she was never notified that the case had been reassigned to a different investigator. That investigator — the colleague who initially notified Zollicoffer that her case had been kicked back — was asked to take on the investigation “confidentially.”

Zollicoffer’s supervisor also testified it was “customary” for officers to finish their investigations even after they’d been transferred.

The trial board, consisting of three officers from Howard County, will now write a report on their findings and recommend sanctions to the Prince George’s police chief — who has final authority over disciplinary actions.

The prosecutor during the trial, an associate county attorney representing the department, asked for Zollicoffer’s termination.

Owens waived a formal character hearing but said Zollicoffer has been a model employee during her two decades with the department. He said termination for these charges is “draconian at best” and that the appropriate punishment would be a monetary fine.

In an interview following the trial board’s decision, Zollicoffer, who is Black, said the discipline was “nothing but retaliation.”

“I did my job,” Zollicoffer said. “As an officer who speaks up, this is what happens.”

She vowed to appeal if she is terminated.