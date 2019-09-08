A small airplane made an emergency landing in a field before bursting into flames Sunday afternoon near Ocean City, the Maryland State Police said.

Authorities said the pilot was uninjured.

The single-engine crop-dusting plane landed at about 2:40 p.m. in a cornfield off Tall Timber Road in the Berlin, Md., area after the pilot reported engine trouble, police said.

When troopers arrived, the plane was engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

The plane landed about 200 yards south of Route 50, which is the main road connecting the Washington area and the beach town.

