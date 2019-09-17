A small airplane crashed in a tree Tuesday in a federal wildlife refuge in Anne Arundel County, Md.

Two men were aboard the plane. Neither appeared to be seriously injured said Capt. Russ Davies, a spokesman for the county fire department.

He said the airplane came to rest about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a tree at the Patuxent Research Refuge, near Route 198 and Bald Eagle Drive.

Both occupants got out of the aircraft by themselves. One of the men, who is in his 40s, was brought down from the tree with ladders and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Davies said the other man, who is in his 50s, was brought down by rope by rescuers from Anne Arundel and Howard Counties. He was to be taken to a hospital as a precaution, Davies said, with injuries that were also reported to be minor.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The site was near Tipton Airport, a general aviation field.

