A 22-year-old Maryland woman killed her 80-year-old great-grandmother and was charged with first-degree murder early Saturday, police said.

The suspect, Shannon Marci Jefferson Lozano, lived in the same home as her great-grandparents in the Wheaton area of Montgomery County, according to authorities. On Friday afternoon, just before 3:30 p.m., the victim’s husband called 911 to say he had come home to find Doris Elizabeth Shelton unresponsive and not breathing.

Police and medics came to the house, in the 10500 block of Cascade Place, where they saw that Shelton had trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lozano was quickly identified as a suspect. Police placed a lookout for her, and officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police apprehended her a short distance away.

While being questioned by investigators, Lozano “made a statement implicating herself in the assault of her great grandmother,” police officials said. She was taken to jail, where she is being held on no-bond status, and is expected to make her first court appearance on Monday.

Shelton’s body was taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.