Police say one man has been arrested in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman abducted after leaving a Metro station in Maryland, and investigators still are looking for a second suspect identified in the case.

Nick Savoy, 25, of Southeast Washington has been charged with rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and other related charges in the Dec. 3 incident that police called an hour-long “nightmare” for the victim. Savoy turned himself into a police station in Roanoke, Tuesday and is awaiting extradition to the District, said Commander Leslie Parsons, head of the criminal investigations division for D.C. police.

Parsons said authorities have identified the second suspect as Mark Blue, 29, of Northwest Washington.

Parsons urged the public to call police with information about Blue’s whereabouts.



Nick Savoy, 25, of Southeast Washington (Prince George’s County police)

Mark Blue, 29, of Northwest Washington (Prince George’s County police)

The arrest of Savoy and identification of Blue as a suspect comes one week after law enforcement in the District and Prince George’s called for the public’s help identifying the unknown assailants who authorities say forced a woman into a black car at gunpoint before attacking her.

The woman, about 20 years old, was walking on Curtis Drive after leaving the Naylor Road station in Temple Hills shortly after midnight on Dec. 3. The woman was abducted and then sexually assaulted in the vehicle in Prince George’s, police said.

The assailants then drove the woman to the 500 block of Ridge Place in Southeast Washington where she was sexually assaulted again, police said.

At least one of the assailants used the woman’s ATM card in the District before the pair forced her out of the car around Ridge Place, police said. The woman knocked on doors in the area to get help.

Maj. Brian Reilly, head of the criminal investigations division of the Prince George’s police, said Wednesday that the two men were acquaintances of some kind.

Reilly said the abduction occurred about a quarter-mile away from the Naylor Road station. Although the incident occurred off Metro property, Reilly said he has been in contact with Metro Transit Police to coordinate increased public safety resources in the area.

“We in the county have bumped up patrol in that area,” Reilly said. “We want people to feel safe walking to and from the Metro station.”