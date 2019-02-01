A man was fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Friday, police said.

At around 2:40 p.m., officers responded for a welfare check in the 5300 block of Deal Drive in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said in a tweet.

They found a man sitting in a parked car with gunshot wounds, a later tweet said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

