Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton.

Authorities are in the 11700 block of Mordente Drive, Prince George’s County police tweeted at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police have not released further details.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news