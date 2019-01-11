Two Virginia men have been arrested in the slaying of a man found in the backyard of a Lanham, Md., home, Prince George’s County police said.

Dorian Ragland, 44, of Fredericksburg, and Christopher Foxworth, 29, Stafford, have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Thomas Baldwin, 29, police announced Friday.



Dorian Ragland, 44, of Fredericksburg, left, and Christopher Foxworth, 29, Stafford. (Prince George's County Police)

Baldwin was found with a gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive, police said. Baldwin was pronounced dead on the scene.

Baldwin, Ragland and Foxworth knew each other and traveled from Virginia to Prince George’s the day of the shooting, police said. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.