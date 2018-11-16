Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in July as she went to an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. (Raven Hall/Family photo)

D.C. police on Friday arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed outside her home in July when gunmen sprayed a courtyard with 70 bullets.

The identity of the suspect was not made public pending the filing of formal charges. The arrest came a day after police arrested a fourth suspect, Mark Tee Price, 24, charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Makiyah was shot about 7 p.m. on July 16 when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing into a crowded courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace. She was clutching a $5 bill for an ice cream truck.

Police say Makiyah was not the intended target and have blamed the shooting on a neighborhood feud between Wellington Park and Clay Terrace.

Authorities had previously arrested three other men in connection with the July 16 shooting — Quentin “Q” Michals, 21, Qujuan Thomas, 20, and Gregory Taylor, 23. Police have identified Michals as a planner of the shooting, not as a gunman.