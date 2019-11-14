The arrest could end one of the areas most notorious cases that has long vexed investigators and frustrated victims and their families. The last known attack occurred in 1998 near the river in Georgetown when a 28-year-old biochemist was beaten to death with a slab of rock.
AD
Warrick was arrested in Horry County, S.C., which includes Myrtle Beach. The county police department did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
AD
Police would not discuss what led them to the suspect after all these years.
AD
AD