A man suspected in a series of sexual attacks in Montgomery County and Georgetown in the 1990s — one of them fatal — has been arrested in South Carolina, according to three law enforcement officials.

Giles Warrick, 60, is implicated in the “Potomac River Rapist” assaults in Maryland and the District, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition they not be named to discuss the case ahead of its official announcement.

The arrest could end one of the areas most notorious cases that has long vexed investigators and frustrated victims and their families. The last known attack occurred in 1998 near the river in Georgetown when a 28-year-old biochemist was beaten to death with a slab of rock.

AD

Warrick was arrested in Horry County, S.C., which includes Myrtle Beach. The county police department did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

AD

Police would not discuss what led them to the suspect after all these years.

AD
AD