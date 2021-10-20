The attack occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 inside the garage in the 2000 block of G Street NW, in Foggy Bottom.
Police said the woman was going to her car when she was confronted by a man who they said tried to force her to engage in a sexual act, beat her with a “thick nail” when she resisted and ran off with her wallet, credit cards, cellphone and keys.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says she suffered serious cuts to her head and a broken jaw. “This was a brutal assault that required hospitalization,” said Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons, who heads the investigative services bureau of the D.C. police department.
Police said in the affidavit that they found the assailant with the help of surveillance video and by tracking the use of the victim’s stolen credit cards at three locations in the District.
Authorities also said in the affidavit that Williams admitted to confronting the victim and punching her, but he denied an attempted sexual assault. His attorney declined to comment.
Police said they also charged Williams in two unrelated cases of a theft from a store on Aug. 30 in Northwest and an assault and robbery of a person in September, also in Northwest.