The father of a 3-month-old girl who police said was killed in March inside her residence in Southeast Washington has been arrested after a weeks-long search, authorities announced Monday.

Cornell Delvonte Holton, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to children. Police said he was arrested Sunday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Authorities didn’t describe the circumstances or the location of the arrest.

The infant girl, Skylar Newsman, died at a hospital March 19, three days after police said she was found unconscious in an apartment in the 4300 block of G Street SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

The D.C. Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Skylar’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma. A search warrant filed by police in D.C. Superior Court indicates she suffered a fractured skull.

Police had been searching for the suspect since shortly after Skylar’s death. Authorities said he had gone to the hospital with paramedics but left a short time later and didn’t return.



The search warrant application says Skylar’s mother left the G Street residence about 5 p.m. on March 16, leaving the infant and another child with Holton. The warrant says Skylar “was in good health” then. The mother told police that she and Holton had a video chat about 7 p.m. and that Skylar appeared fine.

Holton told police he fed Skylar and put her to bed about 7:30 p.m., according to the court document. He told police he checked on her at 9:30 p.m., found her unconscious and called 911.

