Police said Miller was shot about 11:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest affidavit says one witness told police the shooting was in retaliation for a theft that occurred seven to eight years ago. Smith’s attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

Also Tuesday, police said they arrested Lewkus Turner, 26, of Upper Marlboro, Md., and charged him with second-degree murder in the Dec. 11 death of Vincent Gyamfi, 26, of Southeast Washington.

Police said Gyamfi was shot about 4:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of 29th Street SE. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An arrest affidavit says Gyamfi and Turner had been best friends but had recently argued over a social media post by Turner. Other witnesses told police there had been an argument over a robbery.

Turner’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Steven Rodgers, 28, of Southeast and charged him with second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 death of Martez Jackson, 25, of District Heights, Md. Police said he died at a hospital on Nov. 10.

The shooting occurred about 8:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of Howard Road SE. Police said Jackson was found wounded in a vehicle. No other details have been disclosed, and the suspect had not made an initial appearance in court as of Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, police said they arrested Rashad Winston, 24, of Southeast and charged him with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21 death of Tyree Brox, 25, of Suitland, Md.

Police said the shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. at 51st Street and Bass Place SE. Brox was found inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.