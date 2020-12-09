Miller could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, when additional details of the shooting would be made public. It could not be determined whether Miller has an attorney.
The victim, Elias Flores, of Adelphi, Md., was shot the afternoon of Nov. 18 in the 1600 block of Olive Street NE. His son, Luis Flores, said his father owned a construction company and was renovating a home on that block.
He said a co-worker who witnessed the shooting told him that the gunman announced a robbery but shot his father in the head before taking his wallet and fleeing. Flores died at a hospital on Nov. 23.
Luis Flores said his father had been an avid fisherman who often took his boat and his grandchildren out on Chesapeake Bay. He said the police detective leading the investigation notified him of the arrest Wednesday morning.
“That is good news,” the son said. “It brings some closure to my family. Even though it is not going to bring my dad back, I really hope justice is served.”