Duckwilder is charged with one count of first-degree murder while armed in the fatal shooting Saturday night of Juwan Smith, 23, of Southeast.
Smith was shot in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. An arrest affidavit filed in court on Monday says Duckwilder and Smith were arguing outside a gas station when the shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Police said in the affidavit that police arrested Duckwilder 10 minutes after the shooting and that he had a gun.
D.C. police said in a statement issued Sunday that they also charged Duckwilder with first-degree murder while armed in the Oct. 5, 2020, killing of Alexander Nwogo, 23, of Blacksburg, Va.
Nwogo, a recent Virginia Tech graduate, was killed at a gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, at Fessenden Street. Police said Nwogo suffered blunt trauma to the back of his head and a single gunshot wound to the middle of his back.
Police at the time said they were investigating robbery as a possible motive.
Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, said prosecutors decided to not move forward on criminal charges in Nwogo’s killing at this time, but would not comment further on the reason. He said the case remains under investigation by D.C. police.
Duckwilder’s attorney did not respond to an interview request. A D.C. police spokesman also did not respond to a request for comment.