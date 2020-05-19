Police have identified the victim as Darryl Finney, 62. His death has been ruled a homicide. Finney had no permanent address, and his possessions were damaged in the fire, authorities said.
Police said the suspect is a 25-year-old man but did not reveal his name or other details, saying more information would be made available later Tuesday. Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said charges against the suspect include murder and other counts related to the fires.
Sternbeck said the suspect is the same person pictured in surveillance photos police made public over the weekend.
Authorities quickly determined the fires had been set and brought in the Arson Task Force, which includes members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Police have not discussed a possible motive.
The fires began about 12:20 a.m. and continued through 1:35 a.m. All occurred in the Trinidad neighborhood and along the H Street corridor, a popular nightlife area. Authorities had initially described four fires or attempted fires; they have since listed a fifth incident they believe is connected.
Police said a vehicle was burned in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE; a flower pot was set on fire on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE; and an attempt was made to set fire to a house on the same street.
The first fire involving a person occurred about 12:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of H Street NE. Police said someone ignited a shirt and threw it at a man, who managed to swat it away.
Police said Finney was attacked about 1:10 a.m. in the 900 block of H Street NE. A person threw flammable liquid on Finney and then set him on fire.