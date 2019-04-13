Front porches add to the attractiveness of many residential Washington streets, but according to D.C. police, a thief has made a practice of pilfering packages from those very stoops.

On Friday, police said they had linked 11 package thefts in recent weeks, all from front porches in Northwest. The thefts in the Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods started Feb. 18, on Fairmont Street NW.

Thefts occurred on Hobart Street, Irving Street and Kenyon Street, among others, police said, mostly in the afternoon.

The most recent incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 17th Street NW, police said.

A day later, police arrested Xavier Higgins, 28, who has no fixed address. He was charged with one count of first-degree theft and 10 counts of second-degree theft. Second-degree theft involves items of lesser value.

Package thefts plague many areas and happen most often when residents are away from home during business hours. Home security cameras sometimes aid investigators.

In a recent case, a police official said the department was helped by “all of the residents who shared their doorbell and surveillance video with us.”

