D.C. police made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon near the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Duan Garmany, 21, of Northwest, who was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said Garmany was wounded in the left leg in the incident.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Payne, 28, of Bowie, Md.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in an alley between the 1400 blocks of W and V streets NW. A police report indicates the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not describe the circumstances of the shooting, and it could not immediately be determined how Garmany was injured. Additional details could be available later Monday in court.

Police were also investigating an unrelated shooting that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

The victim was identified as Ja’Vontay Brown, 18, of Southeast. Police said he was found in front of an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE.

Police said Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made in that case.

