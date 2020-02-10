Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Eric was the 12th juvenile between the ages of 11 and 17 killed last year in the city. He was known by his basketball coach for having a skillful jump shot and making key baskets that helped his team reach a championship game.

His mother had moved her son to the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest Washington to get him away from beefs in rival neighborhoods of Southeast Washington. But she said Eric often went back to the area, which has a long history of violence.

Eric’s mother — Sequoya Mercer, 37 — described her son as respectful, polite and close to his siblings. But she said he associated with older teens and young men who got into trouble.

Mercer said she repeatedly told her son to stay away from his old neighborhood, but she said “he just kept going back there.”

Eric was driven each day to Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest Washington. On the day he was shot, his mther said he skipped his last class and went to Benning Park. A person who was with her son that day later told her that Eric’s friends had robbed a man a few days before, and a group returned to retaliate.

She said she believed that her son was shot because the shooter knew him as being from Benning Park and believed he knew the robbers. Mercer said she did not think her son was involved in the robbery.