Police identified the victim as Demetrius Benson, 34, of Southeast Washington. He died at a hospital.

Authorities said in the affidavit that it appeared that the shooting occurred during a dispute. Further details were not provided.

Police said Turner is also charged in the shooting of Demeitri Anderson, 23, on Nov. 29.

Anderson was shot about 12:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE, outside a shopping center in Marshall Heights.

Police said an officer was parked across the street and heard the gunshots. He raced over and saw “a shooter standing over [Anderson] firing multiple gunshots into the victim’s body,” according to the affidavit.

The suspect escaped but the officer was able to get a partial license plate for a rental vehicle. Police said Anderson had been shot 13 times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, an officer using a license plate reader flagged the vehicle, and Turner was arrested. Police said Turner had a handgun when he was arrested, and he was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.