A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday in the fatal shootings of two men in November in Northeast and Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Antoine Turner of Northeast Washington was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.

The first shooting occurred about midnight Nov. 3. Police said in an arrest affidavit that the victim was found shot in the 4500 block of Dix Street NE.

Police identified the victim as Demetrius Benson, 34, of Southeast Washington. He died at a hospital.

Authorities said in the affidavit that it appeared that the shooting occurred during a dispute. Further details were not provided.

Police said Turner is also charged in the shooting of Demeitri Anderson, 23, on Nov. 29.

Anderson was shot about 12:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE, outside a shopping center in Marshall Heights.

Police said an officer was parked across the street and heard the gunshots. He raced over and saw “a shooter standing over [Anderson] firing multiple gunshots into the victim’s body,” according to the affidavit.

The suspect escaped but the officer was able to get a partial license plate for a rental vehicle. Police said Anderson had been shot 13 times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, an officer using a license plate reader flagged the vehicle, and Turner was arrested. Police said Turner had a handgun when he was arrested, and he was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Turner’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.