A Suitland man was arrested in the sexual assault of a woman who was grabbed while she was walking along a footpath in Maryland.

Michael Haskins, 39, has been charged with first-degree rape and assault in an incident that Prince George’s County police say was stopped by a witness who heard the woman screaming for help.

Officers responding to a call in the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday found the witness detaining Haskins at the scene, police said.

Haskins did not know the woman and had taken her off a footpath and sexually assaulted her nearby, police said.

Haskins is being held in county jail without bond.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news