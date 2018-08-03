Police on Thursday arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting in June of a 43-year-old man who was killed in a convenience store parking lot in Northeast Washington.

Dearren Robert Dawkins, 21, of Southeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police had previously arrested a 16-year-old in the case.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood. The victim was identified as Larry Darnell Harrell, 43, of Northeast.

An arrest affidavit filed after the 16-year-old was charged says the suspects and another man were in the parking lot of the Circle 7 Express store looking to rob people of money and synthetic marijuana.

Police said the suspects stopped Harrell at gunpoint and patted him down. Finding nothing, police said they freed Harrell and confronted another man, whom they robbed.

Minutes later, police said the two alleged robbers fired on Harrell, who was hiding behind a trash can, suspecting that he had a gun. Harrell was struck in the head and died at the scene.

The 16-year-old suspect, Titus Iracks, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He has a court hearing Sept. 28.