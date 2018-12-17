A second man sought in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman after she left a Metro Station in Prince George’s County has been arrested in North Carolina, according to D.C. police.

Mark Blue, 29, of Northwest Washington, was arrested Monday in Winston-Salem, a police spokesman said.

Police said Nick Savoy, 25, of Southeast Washington, surrendered last week in Roanoke Blue and Savoy each are charged with rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and several related counts, police said.

Police said the incident occurred Dec. 3 and they described it last week as an hour-long “nightmare” for the victim. Police said she was abducted at gunpoint after leaving the Naylor Road Metro station in Temple Hills, Md., shortly after midnight.

The woman was sexually assaulted in a vehicle in Prince George’s County, police said, and then driven to the 500 block of Ridge Place in Southeast Washington, where she was sexually assaulted again, police said.



At least one of the assailants used the woman’s ATM card in the District before the pair forced her out of the car around Ridge Place, police said. The woman knocked on doors in the area to get help.

