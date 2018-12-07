Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in July as she went to an ice-cream truck in Northeast Washington. (Family photo courtesy of Raven Hall)

D.C. police on Friday arrested another suspect in the shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed outside her home in July when masked gunmen fired more than 70 bullets into a crowded courtyard.

Darrise Jeffers, 19, of Northwest, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday.

Police did not describe Jeffers’s alleged role in the July 16 shooting, which authorities have said was prompted by a neighborhood dispute between Wellington Park and Clay Terrace, where Makiyah lived.

Makiyah was shot as she clutched a $5 bill for an ice-cream truck in front of her apartment in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE.

Police have arrested six others in the killing, including a 16-year-old charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Police have identified one suspect as the alleged driver of the vehicle used during the shooting, and another as the alleged planner. Police said four masked gunmen opened fire. A woman who police say knew several of the suspects has been charged with obstruction of justice.