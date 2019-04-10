A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, and D.C. police have arrested a suspect, according to the department.

Few details were immediately available, but police said the attack occurred about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Galveston Place SE, in Washington Highlands.

Lt. Shawn M. Rooney, of the 7th District station, wrote on the department’s Internet bulletin board that officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Rooney said officers arrested a suspect but provided no other details. Additional information is expected to be made public later Wednesday when police release the victim’s name and the suspect is charged.

