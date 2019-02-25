D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man during an attack in Southwest Washington in the summer of 2015, according to a department statement.

Police said they charged Joshua Artis, 29, with first-degree murder while armed. He was taken into custody in Woodbridge, Va.

The shooting occurred about 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2015, in the 200 block of Elmira Street SW, in Bellevue. Police identified the victim as Ryan Matthew Addison, 28, of Southeast.

Authorities provided no other information about the case; the suspect could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday, when additional information would be made public.

