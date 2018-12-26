Ivy Tonett Smith, 39, was fatally shot in 2016 at a bus stop in Southeast Washington. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting Tuesday. (D.C. police)

D.C. police arrested a man Wednesday in the 2016 fatal shooting of a 39-year-old woman whose attackers fired on her from a gray minivan that had been stolen from a church.

Xavier Eugene Hamilton, 26, was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Public records show Hamilton was in prison serving 36 months for shooting a man in Northeast Washington in 2016 when he was charged in the shooting death of the woman.

The two cases do not appear to be related, police said. Federal prison records show Hamilton is scheduled to be released in February.

Police said the woman, Ivy Tonett Smith, of Northeast, was fatally shot on March 6, 2016, at a bus stop in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. Another person was shot and wounded, and a third person was injured from broken glass.

[Police find stolen church van used in shooting]

Police said in 2016 that they believed Smith or the man who was shot might have been targeted. But police have not described a possible motive. Additional details are expected on Thursday, when Hamilton is to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

Hamilton was arrested in April 2016, in the Paradise apartment complex on Hayes Street in Northeast. Police said he had fired on a man he feared was going to harm him but instead hit another man who was being used as a human shield. That man, a maintenance worker, was struck in the lower thigh.

Court records show Hamilton pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. His attorney in the case argued his client was fearful and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, diagnosed after he had been twice robbed.

The prosecutor told the court that Hamilton attempted to “make excuse after excuse for his criminal actions” even after admitting to shooting the maintenance man, according to court documents.