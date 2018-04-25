D.C. police searching for this man in connection with the beating death of a man on Georgia Avenue in Northwest in early April 2018. Police have arrested one other suspect in the case. (DC Police)

Police have arrested a suspect in the beating death earlier this month of a man inside a business on Georgia Avenue in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Keith Sweptson, 29, of Northeast, on Monday. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Police also made public a picture of a second man being sought in the case.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. on April 5 in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue NW, just south of the Petworth neighborhood. Police said the victim, Yusef Turner, 33, of Northwest, was found injured inside a business. It is about 300 yards from a D.C. police substation.

Turner was pronounced dead on April 6 at a hospital and his death ruled a homicide. Police said the victim had been attacked inside the establishment, which was not identified.

Authorities did not describe a motive.