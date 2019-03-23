An arrest was announced Saturday in a daytime shootout in Northwest Washington last month that left neighbors stunned and fearful.

According to D.C. police, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. at Fifth and Kennedy streets NW in the Brightwood Park area.

Surveillance video posted by police “is chilling,” said one area resident who declined to be named because of safety fears. A witness told the PoPville website of having “never felt or seen anything like that before in my life.”

In the video, one person in a parking lot fires in the direction of two others, about 15 yards away. The two appear to fire back. All have handguns.

Police said Rodney Van Walls Jr, 26, of Southeast was arrested Friday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

